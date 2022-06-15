Fans of Zendaya went bonkers after rumours of her expecting a baby went viral. The hashtag ‘Zendaya Is Pregnant’ started trending on Twitter after a fake TikTok post claimed that she is expecting a child and social media users soon realised it was a fake news. A TikTok user had posted a fake picture of her sharing an ultrasound image with the caption, “I love you. Halfway there” and also tagged her boyfriend Tom Holland. Twitterati soon realised that the pregnancy news was not true and since then memes have been flooding on the micro-blogging platform. Tom Holland Birthday: Zendaya Wishes Her Boyfriend With an Unseen Romantic Picture!

TikTok Rumour Debunked

That Fake Post

This hit TikToK as a ki and now y’all in an uproar talking about Zendaya is pregnant 😭 Y’all have to stop. pic.twitter.com/U7qJp4ZZzk — they call me cam (@Thecmcbride) June 15, 2022

Fans Getting Fact Checked

Pov: you opened twitter and see “ Zendaya Pregnant” trending pic.twitter.com/Rb7voyELZy — Abrahamvve (@Abraham54992597) June 15, 2022

LOL

The person who said Zendaya pregnant to get Twitter in a frenzy rn: pic.twitter.com/lGaab6Xi7n — Stack (@GoddStack) June 15, 2022

All Were Shocked To Hear That

zendaya PREGNANT?? i just fell to my knees in a walmart — juju 💰 (@ihyjuju) June 15, 2022

And It Was All Fake

zendaya, tom & their pr teams after logging on to twitter to see that “zendaya pregnant” is trending: pic.twitter.com/MQzVIPtTue — callate ya, im doing hot girl shit (on break 2day) (@CerberusSenn) June 15, 2022

Oh Yeah! That Was A False Buzz

refreshing twitter to make sure the “Zendaya pregnant” trend is false pic.twitter.com/ZuD22uKUfv — MATHEW NOT MATTHEW🦅 (@TweetByMathew) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)