Zendaya made sure to wish her boyfriend Tom Holland on his birthday today (June 1). As the actress took to Instagram and shared a mushy picture featuring her and Tom. She captioned the post as, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest." Zendaya Holds Tom Holland's Waist As They Go For a Walk, Viral Pics of the Couple Leave Fans Dewy-Eyed!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)