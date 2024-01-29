In a recent interview with AARP: The Magazine, 80-year-old actor Robert De Niro expressed his joy at being a father to his seventh child, Gia, born when he was 79. The two-time Oscar winner, nominated again for an Academy Award this week, shared that looking at Gia makes everything else fade away, describing the experience as "wondrous." De Niro, visibly emotional, noted Gia's sweet and observant nature, expressing his eagerness to be present and enjoy fatherhood at this stage in his life. The actor has six other children from previous relationships, making fatherhood a rich and fulfilling experience for him. Robert De Niro Birthday Special: From Goodfellas to Taxi Driver, Ranking 5 of His Best Collaborations With Director Martin Scorsese!.

Robert De Niro On Embracing Fatherhood At 80

Robert De Niro on welcoming a new child at 80: “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It’s wondrous.” pic.twitter.com/BueEkOTrMi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2024

