Robert De Niro is a generational talent that you don't get much often. One of the best to ever do it in the business, De Niro has always been an exceptional actor who always stands out extremely well in the movies he stars in. He just knows what makes a performance special, and having had such an iconic career to his name, he has completely the conquered the realm of acting like no other actor has been able to.

Some of his most iconic works comes from his collaboration with director Martin Scorsese. Having starred in some of his best films, it’s a partnership that has constantly delivered in spades. Gangster films or just character studies that dig deep, this is a duo that always delivers no matter what. So, to celebrate Robert De Niro’s birthday, we are taking a look at five of the best Martin Scorsese films he has starred in.

Casino

While Casino might have had a muted positive response originally, there is no denying that this is an absolutely entertaining crime film. Focusing on De Niro’s Sam Rothstein who is tasked to oversee a casino in Las Vegas, the film is filled to the brim with some amazing performances and direction that make it worth a watch.

The King of Comedy

Scorsese’s The King of Comedy is a great look into the culture of celebrity worship that is spearheaded by one of De Niro’s best performances. Focusing on a comedian who gets extremely obsessive with a more successful superior, the film is a satirical drama that makes for a creepy watch.

Taxi Driver

What can be said about Taxi Driver that already hasn’t been said over the years? By far one of Scorsese’s and De Niro’s most popular collaborations and a film that has been tried and mimicked by many over the years, the constant deterioration of Travis Bickle’s mental state makes Taxi Driver easily the duos most influential collaborations.

Raging Bull

The best performance of De Niro’s career comes in Ragin Bull where the actor plays the role of the real-life boxer Jake LaMotta. With Scorsese helming the biopic, we dive deep into the career of the iconic boxer while chronicling through his rise and fall. It’s a hard-hitting piece of cinema that definitely needs to be checked out by fans of the actor.

Goodfellas

Goodfellas is the quintessential gangster film. A magnum opus born out of the collaboration of Scorsese and De Niro, it follows the rise and fall of the mob associate Henry Hill with De Niro's James Conway being one of the best protagonists you will ever come across. It's easily the duos best work, and a film that does define their partnership.

With De Niro and Scorsese reuniting for Killers of the Flower Moon, we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us when the film releases in October. With this, we finish off the list and wish Robert De Niro a very happy birthday.

