Jurassic World Dominion is the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum the film has opened to negative response from critics. The film produced under the banners of Amblin Entertainment and Perfect World Pictures has been labelled as a bland screenplay and weak performances by the star cast. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews below. Jurassic World Dominion Review: First Reactions of Chris Pratt's Jurassic Park Sequel are Out and the Critics Are Divided Over The Film!

Cinemablend – Orchestrating two bland, wholly disconnected plotlines, Jurassic World Dominion reduces all of its legacy characters into blank sheets of paper walking through plot developments, resulting in a slog of a film with only a light scattering of memorable moments in its bloated two-and-a-half hour runtime.

The Wrap – “Dominion” spends so much time jumping back and forth between the “Park” cast and the “World” plot that one can only hope editor Mark Sanger (“Gravity”) received combat pay. We’re left with a film with a terminal case of “Meanwhile…”

Deadline – I am not sure Universal is really going to let these cinematic dinos roam freely without some other way to exploit the idea hatched by Michael Crichton in his bestselling book about genetically re-created dinosaurs wreaking havoc, but for now we have to accept this is finally “the end.”

Nightmarish Conjurings – There’s a fanfic vibe to JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION that doesn’t work in its favor. The plot loses its way by trying to do too much with all the characters at its disposal. Even with the legacy characters, the direction provided eradicates the charm this nostalgic addition should bring.

