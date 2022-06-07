The reactions for Jurassic World Dominion are out on the internet. The much awaited film is filled with beloved dinosaurs and an amazing cast, which includes Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabella Sermon and many more. The film has been viewed by many, which has led to a plethora of reactions on Twitter that will possibly leave one confused or conflicted. Jurassic World Dominion: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's Dinosaur Film!

Check Out the tweets:

It's confusing

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Draws Mixed First Reactions, From ‘Roaring Fun’ to ‘Overindulgent and Pointless’ https://t.co/oDeelYxRdx — Variety (@Variety) June 7, 2022

Uh oh

Based on the Jurassic World Dominion reactions feels like it’s safe to call Top Gun Maverick the King of the domestic box office this year unless Avatar delivers. — Austin (@chip_chops) June 7, 2022

Aww

#JurassicWorldDominion 3rd viewing reaction… I think it’s safe to say that this will be a solid Top 3 movie for many fans and general audience out there! It’s simply something special that completes you and is so satisfying! Although, I am sure it was meant to be longer 👀 — Swrve 🦖 News & Content for #JurassicWorldDominion (@SwrveYT) June 4, 2022

That's not good

It brings me no joy to report that #JurassicWorldDominion is a MASSIVE disappointment. While the film does feature some incredible dinosaur sequences and it is great to see the original cast back on the big screen, the film fails to deliver on what the previous films promise. pic.twitter.com/AsGoqMsrSf — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 7, 2022

Fun!

GOOD NEWS: #JurassicWorldDominion is my favorite film of the new Jurassic trilogy. It’s stuffed w/ thrilling dinosaur encounters & lots more Jeff Goldblum, but it’s also got a great balance of creepy & inventive scenarios w/ some choice nods to what came before. A solid finale. pic.twitter.com/G6bMCDUecL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 7, 2022

It's good

I am loving all the great reactions for #JurassicWorldDominion!!! Seems like this’ll be a fan favourite for sure! — Swrve 🦖 News & Content for #JurassicWorldDominion (@SwrveYT) June 5, 2022

But it's also bad?

So early reactions to Jurassic World: Dominion is that it’s blah. 🥲 — Shawna™ (@ShawnaWTF) June 7, 2022

