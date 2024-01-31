During a recent studio rehearsal, Singer Justin Bieber, 29, delighted fans by revealing his chiselled abs. The singer, who shared a shirtless snapshot on Insta, showcased his toned physique, creating a thirst trap for his female admirers. Bieber was recently spotted at Beverly Hills' Funke restaurant, strolling with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The couple, captured on their way home, exhibited a sweet moment with Justin carrying their leftovers in a doggie bag. Claims About Justin Bieber Dying in a Car Crash Have Spread for over a Decade.

Justin Bieber Strips Off His Top To Reveal His Tattooed Body

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)