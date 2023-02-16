The first trailer for Gerard Butler's Kandahar has been revealed, and it sure did pack in an explosive look at the upcoming film. Focusing on CIA operative who has to flee to Kandahar alongside his translator after special forces from Afghanistan are chasing him, the trailer packed in all the action you would expect from a Gerard Butler film. However, we did miss Ali Fazal here as the actor is slated to be a part of the film as well. Directed by Rick Roman Waugh, the film releases in theatres on May 26. Kandahar: Ali Fazal Shares Pictures with Gerard Butler from the Sets of His Upcoming Hollywood Film.

Watch the Trailer for Kandahar:

