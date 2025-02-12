The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon has dropped its much-anticipated trailer, with director Dean DeBlois retelling this iconic story in a fresh, captivating way. Set on the Isle of Berk, the plot follows an ancient threat that endangers both Vikings and dragons. The enduring friendship between Hiccup, a clever Viking and Toothless, the mighty Night Fury, becomes the key to uniting both species for a brighter future. Featuring Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Nick Frost and Gerard Butler, the film will hit theatres on June 13, 2025. ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Teaser: Hiccup and Toothless’ Adorable Friendship Saga Returns Now in Live-Action Form (Watch Video).

Watch 'How To Train Your Dragon' Trailer:

