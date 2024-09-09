News agency Asian News International (ANI) has filed a lawsuit against Netflix and the creators of the series IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack for allegedly using its footage without proper authorisation. ANI is demanding the removal of four episodes from the six-part series, claiming that its brand name has been "tarnished." Sidhant Kumar, ANI's legal representative, informed Reuters, "They have used copyright archival footage of ANI without licence, they have also used the ANI trademark." Kumar added that the Delhi High Court will soon review the case and has requested a response from Netflix. The series, depicting the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight 814, has also faced criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders over the portrayal of "Hindu" names for the hijackers. ‘IC 814 – The Kandahar Hijack’ Row: Sudhir Mishra Defends Anubhav Sinha Amid Netflix Controversy, Says ‘You Will Not Find a More Patriotic Indian Than Him’.

ANI Files Lawsuit Against IC 814 the Kandahar Hijack Creators

#Breaking ANI sues Netflix and makers of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack for alleged infringement of copyright and trademark. ANI says the show uses its footages showing the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, General Parvez Musharraf and terrorist Masood Azhar without licence. Delhi HC… pic.twitter.com/ybmOSBzbNd — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) September 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)