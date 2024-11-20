Whether you asked for it or not, Universal Pictures is ready with the live-action remake of the much-loved 2010 animated movie How to Train Your Dragon. Directed by Dean DeBlois (who was also the co-director of the original), the new movie stars Mason Thames as the Viking underdog Hiccup. The first teaser of How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake has been recently revealed, and it is very much a reminder of how the original animated movie hasn't aged a bit. Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick the Vast, the Viking chief and Hiccup's father, having voiced the same character in the original animated trilogy. The movie will be released in theatres on June 13, 2025. Gerard Butler To Reprise His Role in How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action Adaptation.

Watch the Teaser of 'How to Train Your Dragon':

