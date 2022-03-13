After Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ex-wife, made her relationship with Pete Davidson official on Instagram, hours later the rapper was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones at a basketball game. The two were seen at Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers’ game at LA’s Crypto.com Arena. Kanye and Chaney twinned in black coloured outfits. Pictures of the rumoured couple have taken internet by storm. Kim Kardashian Shares A Series Of Pictures With Pete Davidson And Makes Her Relationship With Him Official On Instagram.

Kanye West and Chaney Jones

Kanye sat courtside at the Lakers game 👀 @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/TOzgIy5rgO — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) March 12, 2022

Rumoured Couple Enjoying Basketball Game

Twinning In Black

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian lookalike, Chaney Jones, get cozy at the Lakers game. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/skiMa7dHSb — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) March 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)