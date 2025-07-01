After a long pause, EA Sports has teased an upcoming College Basketball video game. EA Sports shared a picture of a basketball on social media and wrote, "Bring the Madness. Let's run it back." The College Basketball video game fans became excited after noticing posts that loved previous versions of college basketball games. The last College Basketball video game was released in November 2009, with Oklahoma star Blake Griffin on the cover. It has been more than a decade. According to a report by CBS Sports, EA Sports is set to develop a new college basketball video game, targeting a 2028 release, according to a CLC memo. The proposal, chosen over others, includes both men’s and women’s teams. The success of "EA Sports College Football 25" has renewed industry interest in college sports gaming. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, July 1, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

EA Sports Teased College Basketball Video Game After a Decade

