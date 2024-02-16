North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, recently showcased her artistic talents by recreating the album cover of her father's latest project, "Vultures I," which features her step-mother, Bianca Censori. The drawing shared on a TikTok account managed by Kim depicted a stick figure representation of Censori standing backwards, wearing only thigh-high boots and a small piece of cloth. Social media users expressed concern and criticism over the appropriateness of a young child drawing such imagery, highlighting issues of parental oversight and responsibility. The post sparked debate and scrutiny surrounding the West-Kardashian family dynamics, with some questioning the portrayal of adult themes by a child and others focusing on Kim's role in managing her daughter's online presence. Kanye West Drops Almost Nude Photos of Wife Bianca Censori in Skimpy Outfits and Showing Plenty of Skin! (View Pics).

North West's Drawing:

North west drawing her step moms bbl to perfection is crazy asf😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6L1LlCNe4x — CIGGY✯ (@Ciggymadeit) February 15, 2024

