Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton, has sadly passed away at the age of 65. Kris shared the news on Instagram, expressing her deep sorrow. She posted throwback photos of her, Karen, and their mother, Mary Jo Campbell. Kris described Karen as kind, funny, and grateful for life. She emphasised the importance of cherishing loved ones, as tomorrow is never guaranteed. No further details about Karen's death have been disclosed. Kris Jenner Says She Wants To Be Cremated After Death and ‘Made Into Necklaces’ for Her Kids.

Kris Jenner's instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

