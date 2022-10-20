Reality TV star Kris Jenner has revealed her final wish on an episode of The Kardashians. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Jenner, 66, finally underwent hip replacement surgery after experiencing "excruciating pain" for months. Though the procedure went well, it prompted Kris and her daughters to revisit her final arrangement plans, and those of the rest of the family, reports People. Kris Jenner Responds to Claims That She Leaked Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s Infamous 2007 Sex Tape.

"Kim (Kardashian) asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewellery out of it," Kris revealed on a phone call with daughter Kylie Jenner as she recovered in bed beside her other daughter, Khloe Kardashian. "That's weird," Kylie, 25, responded, which prompted Kris to clarify: "It's creepy." Khloe, 38, then asked her mom: "Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?"

"That's a great idea!" Kris responded. But Khloe insisted: "That's weird." "No, it's not," Kris told her daughter. Khloe continued to press the matter, saying: "I don't even know why we need to be buried. In the Bible, it says we can't get cremated but I just wanna be cremated. But like, why can't we?" "No, Kylie doesn't want me to be cremated," Kris shared.

In a confessional, Khloe added: "My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen. If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week and that's in my will because people are gonna visit me."

Back on the phone, Kris asked Kylie: "Remember when we were gonna go pick out our mausoleum?" As Kylie responded in a hesitant manner, Khloe pointed out how large their family is. "Do you know how many kids we have?" she asked. "How are we gonna ... we'll need a whole f***ing thing!" "Yeah exactly, we'll have a whole thing!" Kris said. But Kylie had another idea. "Well, I think, like, we need to say, 'Only this many generations are allowed in here.'"

Kris then joked: "It's like a club! Nope, you're not on the list." Khloe used the example to emphasise her earlier point. "That's why I think if we all get cremated, you're dust to dust. You're one with the Earth. But if we're all getting buried, what happens if - like, at Disneyland... I have all this money, I could buy that place, and then they just start building on top of things," she said.

"I would love to be at the base of the Matterhorn," Kris noted, as Khloe continued: "People are always like, 'This was once an ancient burial ground,' and then people are like, 'Oh no, my house is haunted.'" In a confessional, Kris joked: "Can you imagine being haunted by the Kardashians? It's epic!" Kris and Kylie Jenner’s Photoshop Fail on Instagram Leaves Netizens Unimpressed.

Earlier in Thursday's episode, fans got a look inside Kris' hip-replacement surgery. While Kris was in the operating room, Kim, 41, and Corey Gamble waited outside, in hope that everything would go well.

"I'm not nervous. My mom is 66 years young," Kim told cameras. "It's always scary going into surgery but she's in the best hands, and I've threatened everyone's lives so..." Later, Kim added in a confessional: "Surgery is really scary. I'm just low-key freaking out because it's taking so long but I'm like the family representative here, so I'm just gonna keep it together and be strong."

Prior to the surgery, Kris had expressed her fears about the procedure and got emotional at the thought of her body changing the older she gets. "It's just a mindf-," Kris said on last week's episode before starting to cry.

"You just realise you don't have that much more time. It's like suddenly, I can't do all the things. My hip goes out, my knee is torn. I have an eye infection, I can't see. I have the TV up too loud, and Corey says I can't hear. It's like I feel like Humpty Dumpty. It's the realisation that I'm getting older. It messes with your head because I've always felt like I was 40 years old," Kris continued.

Khloe added in a confessional that she hopes her mom stops thinking so negatively about herself, despite having some physical struggles. "I get that she's upset about getting older, but listen, MJ is still here. She's had cancer a couple times, and she's trekking along," she said. "We're good, we got this. These women are fighters. My mom's not going anywhere."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2022 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).