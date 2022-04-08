The Kardashians is the upcoming Hulu show starring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. For the premiere of the upcoming series, Kim arrived with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The duo made a stylish appearance for the event that was held in Los Angeles’ Goya Studios.

The Kardashians Premiere

Kim And Pete

kim and pete at “the kardashians” premiere pic.twitter.com/pM5Edm23CB — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) April 8, 2022

The Fab Duo

Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian hold hands at the premiere of #TheKardashians in Los Angeles. 💞 pic.twitter.com/MzYsgPoXKm — DFG  (@dramaforthegirl) April 8, 2022

