Timothee Chalamet had a memorable night at the Golden Globes 2026 as he won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his film Marty Supreme. Girlfriend Kylie Jenner was by his side to support him, and the couple shared a sweet, steamy kiss during a commercial break, drawing attention from fans. Kylie skipped the red carpet but still impressed with her stunning gold gown, paired with heels, a vintage clutch and sparkling diamond jewellery. Timothee kept his look simple and classy. The couple had also appeared together recently at the Critics Choice Awards, where Timothee thanked Kylie during his acceptance speech. Their appearances continue to delight fans during awards season. ‘Thank You to My Partner for Three Years’: Timothee Chalamet Professes Love for Kylie Jenner While Accepting Best Actor Honour at Critics Choice Awards.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s Steamy Kiss - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

