In a surprising turn of events at the Glastonbury Festival, renowned singer Lana Del Rey was escorted off stage by security after her set was abruptly cut off due to her late arrival. The incident unfolded amidst high anticipation from the crowd, leaving fans disappointed and bewildered. Del Rey's delayed appearance resulted in her performance being curtailed, much to the dismay of the audience. Witnesses captured the incident on video, showcasing the moment security personnel intervened. Lana Del Rey Quits Social Media, Says She No Longer Needs It After Release of Tour Dates and Tracks With Dad Rob Grant.
Watch The Video Here:
Lana Del Rey was escorted off stage by security at Glastonbury Festival due to her set being cut off after showing up late. pic.twitter.com/JnE4Q2iufT
— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 25, 2023
