Levi McConaughey has received one of the coolest gifts from his parents, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey, on the occasion of his 15th birthday. The star kid has been allowed to join ‘social media universe’ on the special day and with that Levi has made his Instagram debut. His first post is a video montage that glimpses his love for surfing, moments with family, exploring places and much more. Matthew and Camila too dropped a video post welcoming their son on Instagram and the former wished him saying, “Hey, buddy, your mom is a little nervous today. One of the gifts we’re giving you, yes, we are allowing you today to join the social media universe.” Matthew McConaughey Believes Woody Harrelson Could Actually Be His Biological Brother, Here's Why.

Levi McConaughey’s First Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levi McConaughey (@levimcconaughey)

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves McConaughey Wishing Levi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)