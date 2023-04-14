Over the years Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey have shared a really close friendship, and turns out, there could be an actual reason behind why their chemistry really does work. McConaughey apparently believes that his True Detective co-star could be his actual biological brother, as after a revelation it came out that Harrelson's father and his mom knew each other, maybe in an intimate way as well. Matthew McConaughey Believes COVID-19 Has Brought Us Together After a Long Time, Says ‘This Red Light Will Turn to a Green Light’ (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

Matthew McConaughey thinks Woody Harrelson could be his actual biological brother. This all stems from a revelation that McConaughey’s mother knew Harrelson’s father, perhaps intimately. They are yet to do a DNA test to confirm or deny. (Source: https://t.co/zezB5uOoaF) pic.twitter.com/0OAKoV16mp — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 13, 2023

