Lindsay Lohan has shared one of the most precious news to all her fans on social media. The actress has revealed that she is engaged to boyfriend Bader S Shammas. Sharing a series of pictures and also flaunting her engagement ring, the actress writes, ‘My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love’. The duo is all smiles and look madly in love with each other in these pictures. Before dating Shammas, Lohan was engaged to London-based Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov in 2016.

Engagement Pictures Of Lindsay Lohan And Bader Shammas

