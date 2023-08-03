Actress Lindsay Lohan has been delighting her fans and followers with glimpses of her journey as a new mother ever since she welcomed baby Luai into the world. Taking to Instagram, the star shared a touching mirror selfie, exuding pride in her postpartum body and its incredible accomplishments during pregnancy and recovery. In a heartfelt caption, Lindsay expressed that being a mom brings immeasurable joy, declaring herself a "postpartum mom" rather than a regular one. Her empowering message resonated with many, as she continues to embrace the transformative experience of motherhood, inspiring others along the way. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Blessed With Baby Boy, Couple Names Their First Child Luai.