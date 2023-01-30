Lisa Loring who was best known for playing Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family sitcom has died. The actress was was taken off life support following “a massive stroke". Lisa's close friend, Laure Jacobson shared the news in a Facebook post on January 28. Annie Wersching Dies at 45 Due to Cancer; Actor Was Best Known As Tess in The Last of Us.

View Lisa Loring Death News Here:

Lisa Loring Dies: Actor & Original Wednesday Addams Was 64https://t.co/LdIv5ySwb1 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)