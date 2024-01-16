Jenna Ortega has been nominated for the Emmys this year in the category Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Wednesday as Wednesday Addams/Goody Addams. The actress, who arrived at the event in a nude floral gown, shared her thoughts on being nominated. For the unversed, Jenna became the second-youngest nominee in the said category after Patty Duke. About the nomination, Jenna says, “Honestly, I’m happy as being nominated. I never really saw something like this for myself.” She further says, “Sometimes I focus so much on my work, I’ve been doing this since I was so little that I don’t umm.. When you’re shooting, you’re not thinking about I’m gonna get nominations or anything. So that when do happens, it’s such a pleasant surprise, such an honour.” Emmys 2024: Selena Gomez Arrives With Boyfriend Benny Blanco at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Watch Video).

Wednesday Actress Jenna Ortega At Emmy Awards 2024

