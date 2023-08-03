Three of Lizzo’s former tour dancers have accused the singer of sexual harassment, and of creating a hostile work environment through racial and sexual harassment in several incidents between 2021 and 2023. Now, the American Rapper shared a statement regarding the allegations made by her former troupe members and said “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized." Lizzo Sued by Former Tour Dancers in Weight-Shaming and Sexual Harassment Case.

Check Out Post Here:

Lizzo has released a statement addressing the hostile work environment lawsuit filed against her: “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.” pic.twitter.com/vd7GQhn3ca — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2023

