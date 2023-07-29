In a much-awaited development for Marvel fans, Loki, the hit series on Disney+, is all set to return for a second season after its thrilling finale two years ago. Marvel released the first poster of Loki Season 2 and it will release on Disney + on October 6, 2023. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the mischievous titular character, a role that originally debuted in Thor back in 2011. Earlier this year, a tantalizing glimpse of the upcoming season was revealed in the post-credit scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, further igniting excitement among viewers. Today, a new poster was unveiled, featuring the beloved character Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong), leaving fans eager for the impending release of the first trailer. Loki Season 2: Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series To Be Out on Disney+ Before The Marvels Release in Theatres – Reports.