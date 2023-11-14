Can Shah Rukh Khan play a variant of Loki? We may not have the answer to this question, but the God of Mischief, aka Tom Hiddleston, certainly has a definitive response. In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Hollywood star mentioned that if there's anyone from Bollywood who can play a variant of Loki, it would be Shah Rukh. The actor promptly suggested that Shah Rukh Khan could potentially portray a variant of Loki. He said, 'Shah Rukh Khan. He would be great. He is a good variant, I think.' In the same interview, he also talked about watching Shah Rukh's film 'Devdas.' Tom added, 'I remember going to see 'Devdas.' I mean, that's quite an old film. I remember going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary experience. I would say I have never seen anything like that.' Did Tom Hiddleston Hint His 14-Year-Stint With Marvel Cinematic Universe Ends With Loki Season 2 Finale? (Watch Video).

Check Out The Post Here:

