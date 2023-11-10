The finale of Loki Season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+. The ‘Glorious Purpose’ is the sixth episode in the second season of Marvel Studios’ show and it has been hailed by netizens. From the performances to the visuals to the narrative, one just can’t stop going gaga over Tom Hiddleston’s series. Loki Season 2 as part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Take a look at what netizens have to say about the finale episode of Loki Season 2. Loki Season 2: Episode 5 of Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ Hotstar Marvel Series Elicits Thrilling Reactions and Goosebumps from Fans!

All Praises For Tom As Loki

#loki spoilers >>>>>> I can say without a doubt in my mind that Tom Hiddleston and the love he brings to this role is the best thing that ever happened to the MCU pic.twitter.com/gPgI11NrSV — Can I Essex His Loki Era Serpent? (@havanesemom13) November 10, 2023

'Marvel Studios Greatest Hero'

Loki goes from one of Marvel Studios best Villains to now Marvel Studios greatest Hero what a television event Episode 6 is fire #Loki #LokiSeason2 #LokiS2 pic.twitter.com/s7taK6wNAi — The Marvels (@secretinvasionn) November 10, 2023

The Love For Loki

One of the greatest superhero villains. One of the greatest heroes. Thank you, #Loki pic.twitter.com/TNWJtRPybz — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) November 10, 2023

The Visuals

Can't Stop Praising The Finale Episode

'God Of Stories'

'Favourite Marvel Show'

Okay, it’s safe to say that #Loki is now tied as my favourite marvel show (and one of my favourites of all time) tied with WandaVision, I’ve decided that I’m going to write a long ass review/analysis. For this I’m going to have to rewatch all Loki projects + look into the people- — ELLE ✡︎🏳️‍🌈 | LOKI ERA | (@HouseOfElleX) November 10, 2023

'Loki Is Far The Best Disney+ Marvel Show'

#LokiS2 Grade : A+ Review : Loki is Far the Best Disney + Marvel Show. It’s does fantastic Job setting up Deadpool 3 Kang dynasty & secret wars makes feel like Kang a terrifying figure pic.twitter.com/3vfRrQItBx — Stevenwrestlingfan98 (@stevenwwefan98) November 10, 2023

