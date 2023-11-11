Loki: Season 2 ended with a true bang as Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief made the ultimate sacrifice, proving himself every bit the hero his big brother Thor is. During an interview on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, Tom Hiddleston appeared as a guest and shared new information with the audience. He opened up about his character, reflected on the last 14 years of his life playing the god of mischief, and explained how his character comes full circle in the season 2 finale. Marvel fans who have seen the Loki S2 finale know exactly what Tom is referring to in this moment. Loki Season 2 Finale Review: Netizens Hail Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Glorious Purpose’ Episode, Label It As the ‘Best Disney+ Marvel Show’.

Check Out Tom Hiddleston's Video Here:

.@twhiddleston reflects on the last 14 years of his life playing #Loki and explains how his character comes full circle in the Season 2 finale. @LokiOfficial #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/1jugGpZVR9 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 11, 2023

