Lorenza Izzo is a Chilean actress who was seen in films like The Green Inferno, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and more. She recently revealed new photos on her Instagram from her wedding with her longtime girlfriend Sophie Tabet. Lorenza had also shared another post earlier of them kissing and captioned it "And so the wedding content begins". Adele and BF Rich Paul Engaged; Singer and Her Fiancé Are Planning a Summer Wedding.

View Lorenza and Sophie's Wedding Photos:

