Adele and his boyfriend Rich Paul are engaged! Reportedly the singer and her sports agent beau are all set to marry this summer. The reports also hint at Adele flashing a diamond ring at her LA show over the weekend. FYI, the "Hello" singer and Paul made their relationship official almost two years ago. Adele And Boyfriend Rich Paul’s Pictures From Their Italian Vacay Go Viral On Social Media.

Adele Engaged to Rich Paul:

