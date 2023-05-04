Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas' cameo in Love Again came to be when he volunteered to lick her face for a scene that required it. She joked "He’s my knight in shining armor". The couple arrived at the film's premiere hand in hand. Love Again will release in theatres on May 12. Love Again Trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Heughan's Meet-Cute Story is Propelled By Celine Dion and a Nick Jonas Cameo.

