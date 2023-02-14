Love Again trailer is finally out and it stars Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, well desi girl's hubby Nick Jonas also has a cameo to play. The film's trailer tells a tale of a lost woman named Mira (Priyanka Chopra), who finds a special connection by sheer accident after she sends text messages to her late fiance’s number, unaware that it has been assigned to a man named Rob (Sam Heughan). The two meet by fate and this is what the film is all about. Love Again is set to hit theatres on May 23. Love Again First Look Poster Out! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan Strike a Romantic Pose and Their Chemistry Looks Rocking.

Love Again Trailer

