With the unrated cut of M3GAN finally hitting on digital on Friday, Blumhouse has gone ahead and released a clip from it. Featuring an alternate cut of the scene where M3GAN tears off the ear of a child, which was ultimately cut away from the PG-13 release, the scene is even more bloodier and gnarly. M3GAN Movie Review: Blumhouse’s Sci-fi Horror Flick Delivers a Fairly Enjoyable Story about Artificial Intelligence Gone Wrong (Latestly Exclusive).

Check Out the Unrated Clip From M3GAN:

First look at the unrated cut of ‘M3GAN’, releasing on Digital on Friday. pic.twitter.com/H1key8PJ8b — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 22, 2023

