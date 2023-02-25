Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster RRR has lifted four trophies at the 2023 Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Film Awards, including best international film and best action film. However, the director clicked a selfie with M3GAN film actress Violet McGraw and shared the image on his Instagram account. Rajamouli even called the 11-year old actress 'talented'. HCA Film Awards 2023: RRR Bags Best International Film, SS Rajamouli Dedicates It to Indian Filmmakers! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

