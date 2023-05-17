Recently the makers of Five Nights at Freddy's released the teaser trailer and it is spooky! Based on the phenomenally popular survival horror game franchise, Five Nights at Freddy's follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson), a new security guard taking the night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. Soon he discovers that the family-friendly center is neither fun nor friendly! Five Nights at Freddy's: Blumhouse's Horror Film Based on the Hit Videogame to Release on October 27, First Still From the Movie Released! (View Pic).

Check Out The Teaser Here:

