If you're a Marvel fan, then this news will excite you. The iconic figure, renowned writer, editor, and publisher will be the focus of a new documentary titled Stan Lee. Recently, Marvel Entertainment released a trailer and it is going to be a treat for die-hard Marvel fans. The documentary will showcase exclusive interviews with Lee's loved ones, colleagues, and friends and feature never-before-seen archival footage and photographs that truly capture his essence. Stan Lee Documentary To Debut on Disney+ in 2023! Marvel Confirms With a Teaser Video on the Late Comic Creator’s 100th Birthday – WATCH.

Check Out The Interesting Trailer Of Stan Lee's Documentary Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)