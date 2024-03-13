Rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced her 2024 Hot Girl Summer Tour on Wednesday, March 13. The tour will connect her with fans, aka Hotties, across North America and Europe. Starting in May, the North American leg will hit cities like Minneapolis, New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles. European dates will follow, with specifics yet to be announced. Stay tuned for the full schedule, including dates and venues, which will be released next week on March 20. Megan Thee Stallion Drinks Alcohol From Live Snake-Filled Bottle in Japan, Rapper's TikTok Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Hot Girl Summer Tour Announced

