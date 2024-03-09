Megan Thee Stallion is proving herself a fearless drinker. In a recent TikTok from her trip to Japan, the rapper took on habushu, a local rice liquor with a shocking twist - a whole pit viper snake coiled inside the bottle. Yes, you read that right! Habushu snakes are venomous and typically placed alive in the liquor, where they eventually drown. Megan captured the entire experience, from her initial hesitation ("Is this gonna kill me?") to downing the shot with a brave "That's tough." The said clip has gone viral, and it's clear Megan's adventurous spirit extends beyond the music scene! Cardi B Nearly Throws Up Trying Filipino Delicacy of Fertilised Duck Egg, Says 'I Don't Like It’ (Watch Video).

Megan Thee Stallion Sips Booze From Snake-Filled Bottle

