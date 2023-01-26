Mia Goth continues to prove why she is a beloved actress as the Pearl star had a wholesome moment with a fan after the screening and Q&A of her recent film Infinity Pool. With a fan asking her to read his screenplay after the event, Goth ran towards him and grabbed it while thanking him. Infinity Pool Trailer: Alexander Skarsgard and Mia Goth Will Make Your Blood Run Cold in This Unsettling Glimpse of Brandon Cronenberg's Next (Watch Video).

Watch the Video of Mia Goth Taking the Screenplay From a Fan:

Someone got a video pic.twitter.com/9vflLPRser — Alex Dashwood (@SprawIii) January 25, 2023

