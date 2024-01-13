Background actor James Hunter filed a lawsuit against Mia Goth on Friday, alleging intentional head-kicking during a scene in the A24 sequel MaXXXine last April. Hunter claims suffering a concussion during production of the Ti West-directed horror film, the third in a trilogy starring Goth. Hired as the "Dead Parishioner," Hunter endured challenging conditions, lying on the ground covered in fake blood. The legal action unfolds, shedding light on an unfortunate incident during the making of the highly anticipated horror flick. MaXXXine: Mia Goth Spotted on Set of Ti West’s Upcoming Slasher Film with an All New Look for Her Character! (View Pics).

See Latest News About Mia Goth Here:

A new lawsuit alleges that Mia Goth intentionally kicked a background actor in the head and “taunted, mocked and belittled” him while shooting "MaXXXine." The suit also includes a wrongful termination claim against A24, Goth and Ti West. https://t.co/w0iS0ZHabc — Variety (@Variety) January 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)