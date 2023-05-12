Anne Hathaway is going full rock star. After winning an Oscar for her musical turn in Les Misérables, Hathaway is confirmed to be leading David Lowery’s film Mother Mary as a fictional musician. On the other hand, Michaela Coel will take the role of an iconic fashion designer who forges a relationship with Hathaway’s character. David Lowery will write and direct the epic pop melodrama film. As per reports, Mother Mary shooting will begin from next month. Anne Hathaway Serves Hotness As She Grooves in a Leopard Mini at Paris Fashion Week's Party (Watch Videos).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

David Lowery’s ‘MOTHER MARY’ is rumored to begin filming next month. The epic pop melodrama follows a fictional musician (Anne Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Michaela Coel). pic.twitter.com/2rvGAkTVyu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 12, 2023

