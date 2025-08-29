Anne Hathaway had an unexpected slip while shooting The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York City. The 42-year-old actress, dressed in a beige patterned blouse, black skirt, strappy heels and sunglasses, lost her balance when the heel of her shoe snapped, sending her down a pink stoop with one leg awkwardly tucked beneath her. Her wavy brunette hair even slapped her face during the fall. Laughing off the moment, she yelled, “I’m fine,” and raised her hands in the air as if celebrating a routine. The next day, Hathaway joked about it on Instagram, sharing a fan-made video comparing this mishap to her real fall in The Princess Diaries, captioning, “Twenty years later, still falling for you…” Anne Hathaway Birthday: A Celebration of Her Best Red Carpet Looks to Date (View Pics)

