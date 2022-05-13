CW has been having some of its really high profile shows cancelled left and right, and Naomi is the latest victim to it. After running for one season, Ava DuVernay's superhero series has been axed. This comes in response to majority of the DC shows being cancelled on the network like Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. Batwoman: CW Cancels the DC Comics’ Superhero Drama Series After Three Seasons.

