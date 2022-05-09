The Netflix series created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher titled Never Have I Ever is all set to return with its third season. New stills from the show have surfaced online along with its release date. The show starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez will start streaming from August 12. 'Never Have I Ever' Ropes in Anirudh Pisharody for Season 3.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

First look at ‘NEVER HAVE I EVER’ Season 3. The series releases August 12 on @NetflixIndia! pic.twitter.com/R7I0v8SEKM — BINGED (@Binged_) May 9, 2022

