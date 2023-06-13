Never Have I Ever's finale season on Netflix received immense love from the audience around the globe. Now, in a recent interview, the lead actress from the show, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan aka Devi, was seen discussing how Tamil films inspired her while growing up. She mentioned Thalapathy Vijay's Pokkiri (2007) and Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi's (2005) name during her talk with a portal. Never Have I Ever Season 4: Finale of Maitreyi Ramakrishna's Netflix Show Includes Theri's 'En Jeevan' and Pushpa's 'Saami Saami' (Watch Videos).

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Love For Tamil Cinema:

Canadian star #MaitreyiRamakrishnan, famous for her part in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, says Tamil movies Pokkiri and Chandramukhi inspired her growing up. pic.twitter.com/rIw8qaDjcA — LetsCinema (@letscinema) June 13, 2023

