Gran Turismo is a coming of age film based on true events that show the incredible true story of a gamer who actually became a racer. The film which is directed by Neill Blomkamp will release in cinemas on August 11. Netizens and fans of the video game series praised Archie Madekwe and David Harbour's performance in the film and loved the game like visuals that were included in it. Here's what they had to say. Gran Turismo Trailer Out! David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe’s Upcoming Film Based on a True Story Looks Fascinating!

Solid Adaptation

#GranTurismo is a solid adaptation! Really dug how they incorporated certain game visuals into the movie — and Neill Blomkamp’s style for the film in general for that matter. Lots of very effective handheld and more intimate camera work with real texture that makes it all feel… pic.twitter.com/vFaxE53poC — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 12, 2023

The Film Wins

The #GranTurismo movie is a winner. The shocking true story told here races laps around most video game titles as films. Found myself hooked, especially in the second half. Slick racing with creative nods for gamers. Great work from David Harbour & Archie Madekwe. Good movie! pic.twitter.com/ianMi6Ogen — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 12, 2023

It's Amazing

🏁Aiiiiighttt so BOOM, FIRST REACTION to the @granturismo movie: if you need a pick me up, if you need a boost in motivation, if you love fast cars: this movie is for YOU‼️ Thx @SonyPictures for inviting me to the advanced screening! Out in theatres Aug 11th🏎🏁#GranTurismoMoviepic.twitter.com/jukXiAl7cm — ✩ChibiT @ DTN🫧💫 (@chibith0t) July 12, 2023

One of The GOATs

.@granturismo manages to combine the unbridled passion of the best sports films, the fun details & references of Video Game movies, and the aspirational drive & belief within great biopics Then mixes them into one of, if not the, greatest video game movie ever#GranTurismoMovie pic.twitter.com/MPKATBS6Nd — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) July 12, 2023

