Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has turned cover girl for Elle and she's a sight to behold in new pics online. The canadian actress shared series of photos on Instagram from her mag shoot which sees her serving glam in multiple outfits. Right from slaying it in mirror disc mini-dress, flashing attitude in pantsuit to posing like pro in long shimmery skirt, the diva looks fashionable in every frame. Have a look! Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Shows Off Her Beach Body in Tangerine Bikini! Never Have I Ever Actress’ ‘Spain Thirst Trap’ Is Too Hot To Handle (View Pics).

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan For Elle Canada:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@maitreyiramakrishnan)

