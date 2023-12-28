Comedian Kevin Hart has initiated legal proceedings against Tasha K, citing extortion in an attempt to prevent the release of a purportedly damaging interview. According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, Tasha allegedly demanded $250,000, threatening to unveil a contentious interview involving Hart's former assistant unless the payment was made. The lawsuit aims to halt this alleged extortion, marking Hart's firm stance against what he perceives as an attempt to manipulate and coerce through the threat of public revelation. Lift Trailer: Kevin Hart's Netflix Film Is Action-Packed With Thrilling Mid-Flight Heist (Watch Video).

See The News Here:

